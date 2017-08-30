Emily Maynard Pregnant News: 'The Bachelorette' Alum Expecting Fourth Child

Twitter/EmilyMaynard Emily Maynard with eldest daughter Ricki

Another "The Bachelor" baby is on its way soon, after reports confirmed that the former "The Bachelorette" star Emily Maynard is expecting her fourth child.

On Monday, Maynard's husband, Tyler Johnson, dropped the announcement through a video posted on his Instagram account featuring the reality star's growing baby bump while eating a frozen treat with their 2-year-old son Jennings Tyler.

Maynard re-posted the clip on her own social media account, and shared some of the challenges that she encountered during her current pregnancy in the caption.

"This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn't change it for the world. My little tribe can't wait to meet their new brother or sister (it's a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks," the reality star stated.

Maynard and Johnson also has an 11-months-old son Gibson Kyle, while "The Bachelorette" alum also has a 12-year-old daughter named Ricki from her late fiancé who died before the baby was born.

Prior to her pregnancy, Maynard told People in December 2016 that she and her husband would still love to add more members to their growing family.

""I definitely think we'll have at least one more. [Tyler] wants two more," the 31-year-old stated. "[My daughter Ricki] will be out of the house and the babies will still be young."

Fans of "The Bachelor" franchise first met Maynard when Brad Womack chose her to be the winner of season 15 in 2011. But their relationship did not last for long, and she gave love another chance when she appeared in "The Bachelorette" season 8 in 2012.

Maynard chose to be engaged with Jef Holm during that season, but their relationship also ended abruptly just months after the show ended.

She and her current husband tied the knot in 2014.