Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Just Got Engaged

It's official: long-time couple Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are engaged. VanCamp took to social media to show off her engagement ring, as her representative broke the news to media outlets in a statement made on Thursday, May 11.

Reuters/Peter NichollsActress Emily VanCamp, who plays "Kate", poses for photographers at a media event ahead of the release of "Captain America: Civil War" on April 27, 2016.

Emily VanCamp, who just turned 31 years old on Friday, May 12, posted a photo on Instagram to break the news of her engagement to her more than 138,000 followers, as reported by The Daily Mail. VanCamp put up an outdoor photo of her covering her face, her engagement ring prominent on her left hand, and captioned it with a simple heart emoji.

❤️ A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp) on May 11, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

It's been a huge week for "The Everwood" star. After her engagement to British actor Josh Bowman, VanCamp also celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday. Additionally, her new series "The Resident" has just been confirmed by Fox this Wednesday as well.

Josh Bowman, 29, and Emily VanCamp both starred in drama series "Revenge," which ran for four seasons on ABC. The couple worked together as co-stars for the show from 2011 to 2015. The pair has already started dating even way back when "Revenge" was in its first season.

The pair has kept their relationship to themselves, with the actress only allowing the media small glimpses into their romantic life. "I have a wonderful love in my life," she told InStyle in a 2014 interview. "Trust is the most important thing in any relationship, because everything falls into place after that," Vancamp said.

No specific date for the wedding has been announced as of this time.

For her current work, Emily VanCamp is returning to television as Nicolette or nurse Nic, playing opposite Matt Czuchry's character, Conrad Hawkins, as her recurring romantic fling, according to Deadline.

VanCamp also holds an occasional role as Sharon Carter, also known as Agent 13, in the "Captain America" movie series under Marvel Studios.