Emily VanCamp News: 'Revenge' Alum Shares Plan to Double Endangered Tiger's Population by 2022

"Revenge" alum and star of the upcoming FOX drama series "The Resident," Emily VanCamp is speaking up on behalf of the world's tiger population.

In partnership with the World Wildlife Fund and Tiger Beer in efforts to spread awareness of the decreasing population of the tigers in the wild, she is urging her fans to participate in the #3890TIGERS campaign.

VanCamp recently talked to E! News about the campaign, sharing that the number of tigers left in the wild has lowered down to less than 4,000.

"To put that in perspective, there are more tigers in captivity in the US than are left in the wild—that's not only shocking, it's heartbreaking. These are incredible creatures at the top of the food chain, yet as powerful as they are, they still our need protection," the actress told the news outlet.

As to what the goal of this campaign is, VanCamp stated that the organization aims to double the wild tiger population within five years.

She added, "With Global Tiger Day this Saturday, we really want to raise awareness for our goal to double the wild tiger population by the next year of Zodiac Tiger in 2022. I also happen to have been born in 1986, another year of the Tiger, so to be able to lend my voice to the wild tigers who have none, means a lot to me and brings it all full circle."

The fans had noticed that the Canadian actress stayed off social media for a while, even removing her profile picture. Recently, on Instagram, she posted an art with a portrait image of her and a tiger. She explained that the purpose of her disappearance was to raise awareness for the disappearance of these majestic animals.

In the caption, she also urged her followers to participate in the campaign by deleting their profile pictures, creating tiger-related art, or making a donation to the rangers that are responsible for keeping the tiger safe in the wild.

According to People, in the multi-year partnership between Tiger Beer and World Wildlife Fund, the popular brewery company has already donated $1 million to the organization's conservation efforts. They are also reportedly going to match $25,000 worth of donations given to the organization's "Back a Ranger" program through the end of August.

Other celebrities supporting this campaign include Megan Fox and Zachary Quinto.