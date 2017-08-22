Eminem and Pink Song Release Date Rumor: Collaboration Track to Be Out Soon?

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson) Eminem performs on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California in April 2014.

Rap fans have been waiting for Eminem's new album ever since teasing it last year and it looks like they will soon get a taste of new music from the rap god.

The news comes from the folks over at the "Mojo in the Morning" show who apparently received word from iHeartMedia Michigan senior vice president of programming Tony Travatto that Eminem is teaming up with Pink once more for a new song. The host reveals:

[Tony] says that there is a new Eminem, Pink song coming out, that he said is unbelievable. He said he got a chance to be one of the first to hear it and it'll be coming out here very soon.

Eminem and Pink collaborated for the song "Won't Back Down" back in 2010. Those who loved the track will definitely be pleased to see the two will come together to make some magic again.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Pink on stage.

The "Stan" rapper is currently working on his ninth album and the announcement of his collaboration with Pink has many thinking what direction he will take in his new music.

Complex said that "Won't Back Down" was more of the rock and roll persuasion and is quite the departure from the material Eminem has been known for.

The site says that there is a significant change with every album Eminem puts out and his next album could be another turnaround for the rapper. However, nothing is for certain yet.

It is rumored that Eminem will release his album this fall so it would make sense for promotion and singles to come out now. Many music personalities have claimed to have heard of some of his new music.

Dr. Dre is reportedly producing a track for the upcoming album while 2-Chainz has also claimed he listened to one of the song and even found elements that reminded him of his own style in Eminem's new album.