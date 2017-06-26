Eminem New Album 2017 News: Rapper Collaborating With Nicki Minaj on New Music?

It has been almost four years since Eminem released his latest album, "The Marshall Mathers LP 2," and the hype to hear what is coming next is growing strong. It even intensified when several reports have suggested a possible collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonEminem performs on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California in April 2014.

The two artists have previously worked together on one occasion, with Eminem featured on Minaj's 2010 hit song "Roman's Revenge," and now, it appears that the latter will soon be repaying the favor to the "Rap God" rapper. In a recent interview, "The Night Is Still Young" hitmaker said she would be glad to once again share a studio with him if given a chance.

"I never thought about that, but you know what? That's a dope idea," Minaj said in an interview with HNHH, as cited by Hall of Fame Magazine. "Of course I worked with Em on my first album, and of course I love Em...That would be nice, that would be beautiful," she added.

Rapper Alvin Worthy, better known by his stage name Westside Gunn, could also be part the new album after he has inked an exclusive deal with Eminem's record label, Shady Records.

"The style and energy of Griselda Records, Gunn and Conway are infectious," Eminem said in the Shady Records press release. "We can't wait to put them on the platform they have earned and deserve," he went on to say.

Aside from that, new details about Eminem's new album have emerged online. According to the leaked information posted on Reddit, the much-awaited album is called "Success" and will feature 21 tracks with each song lasting anywhere between four to seven minutes. It also mentions the list of big names who have produced it – including Dr. Dre, The Neptune, Rick Rubin, The Alchemist, Just Blaze and Mr. Porter.

However, Eminem has not commented on the claims yet. So until he does, this remains nothing more than rumor and speculation.