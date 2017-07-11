Eminem New Album 2017 Release Date News: Rapper Working With Dr. Dre on New Music?

Dr. Dre is reportedly working with Eminem on the latter's new album, which is speculated to be released this summer. The 52-year-old played a significant role in launching the rapper's career and has collaborated with him on several of his albums.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Eminem performs on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California in April 2014.

Ahead of the July 9 premiere of the HBO documentary series "The Defiant Ones," director Allen Hughes revealed some interesting information about the veteran rapper.

The series tells the story of the relationship between Dre and record executive Jimmy Iovine. Among the information revealed by Hughes, perhaps the most interesting was that Dre was in the studio working on the new album of his protégé.

"Dre still records," Hughes said. "People don't know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he's in there recording songs every day. He's like Picasso in that way. He's always painting. Right now he's producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem's latest album. So Dre's still real active in music."

While this has yet to be confirmed, Hughes' time with Dre during the making of "The Defiant Ones" does make him a credible source. His mention of "the 11th hour" could pertain to a deadline which, if the speculations are correct, is within the next two months.

Since the release of his last album, "The Marshall Mathers LP 2," back in 2013, Slim Shady has been particularly low-key. He did wish fellow rapper 50 Cent a happy birthday on social media but for the most part, he has been relatively quiet.