Eminem New Album 2017 Release Date Rumors: Rapper to Collaborate With Dr. Dre, Nicki Minaj and More

Eminem has a new album coming out, as confirmed by the "Love the Way You Lie" hit maker himself. Although he has yet to announce the release date of his new album, speculations are rife that it will come out sometime in October, in time for his birthday.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonEminem performs "Love The Way You Lie" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011.

Rumors about Eminem's new album have been swirling around since last year. Now that the rapper has already confirmed that his new songs will come out soon, reports suggested that he will collaborate with big stars in the music industry like Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled for his upcoming album.

In a recent interview with Katie Couric for Yahoo, DJ Khaled may have already hinted that he would be part of Eminem's next project.

Asked whether he had already worked with the latter, DJ Khaled said: "I never got a chance to work with Eminem... I have tried before, but I'm gonna try again." He further revealed that he has a good plan so he hopes the rapper will say yes to him. Given that, it is possible that DJ Khaled will be one of the featured artists in Eminem's new album.

Other artists who were rumored to collaborate with Eminem for his album are Dr. Dre, who helped pave the way for Eminem's entry into the international music scene, as well as Mastein Bennet, who was recently rumored to have recorded a single titled "Bulletproof" with the 44-year-old rapper. Snoop Dog, 50 Cents, Vince, Imagine Dragons and Lana Del Rey are also supposedly set to record new songs with Eminem, although the rapper has yet to confirm that.

As to what songs will be included in Eminem's upcoming release, that remains to be seen. However, fans can take some thrill in the fact that the renowned rapper confirmed last year that new songs were already in the works for his new album under Shady Records.