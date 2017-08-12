Eminem New Album Release Date Rumor: Project Set for 'Fall,' but Rap God Teases Something for Summer 2017

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson) Eminem performs on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California in April 2014.

While news about Eminem's upcoming album has been slow following the announcement last year, fans have nothing to worry about with regard to its release.

Industry insider HITS Daily Double claims, citing the information from their "spies," that Slim Shady's highly anticipated ninth album will be released this fall.

Interestingly, as fans wait for Eminem to drop the album, he took to Instagram to tease something this summer called "Camp Shady" captioning the image, "Kumbaya motherf—ers."

There is no word on what this could be about, but he promised to provide more information on the Shady Shop. Some believe that it is him teasing the next album since the release is close.

If it is, many are intrigued as to why he is holding a guitar as it suggests a possible change in direction or style from his previous albums. Others say it is just something for the shop.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Eminem, who has not released an album since his 2013 masterpiece "The Marshall Mathers LP 2," announced back in October that he is working on new material. To help fans get by the wait, he released a track titled "Campaign Speech."

In the eight-minute freestyle, he blasts President-elect Donald Trump and makes special mention of a litany of personalities such as late novelist Agatha Christie, football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, martial artist Chuck Norris and many others.

Don't worry I'm working on an album! Here's something meanwhile. https://t.co/QX3cdpqFD2 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 19, 2016

Since then, the "Without Me" rapper fell silent with regards to the album. Luckily, updates about his latest project have been provided by people in the music business including Allen Hughes, the director of the Dr. Dre documentary, "The Defiant Ones," who revealed the Aftermath Entertainment CEO's involvement in Eminem's upcoming record:

Dre records every day. Literally, he's in there recording songs every day. He's like Picasso in that way. He's always painting. Right now he's producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem's latest album. So Dre's still real active in music.

Rapper 2 Chainz also claimed that Eminem "let me hear this song and it was funny," adding that "I heard some things in there where his vernacular was 2 Chainz-y. It was crazy."

2 Chainz even posted a photo of himself with Eminem back in June, which had fans hoping that the two are collaborating for the rap god's next album.