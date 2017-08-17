Eminem News: Rap God Selling His Michigan Mansion for Less Than Half of Original Price

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Eminem new album to drop soon

Eminem's Michigan mansion is up for sale, and it carries a price tag much cheaper than what the Rap God paid for when he bought it more than a decade ago.

According to reports, the rapper's six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath house in Michigan is for sale with a price of $1.999 million. As Eminem paid $4.75 million when he bought the property back in 2003, it is apparent that its current price on the listing is only 42 percent of its original price.

However, it has been learned that despite its price slash, the property is still in very good condition although it was built way back in 1986. The 17,000 square feet mansion that stands on almost six acres in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, Michigan does not only boast of six suite bedrooms but also comes with tennis courts, a waterfall pool with a spa, an entertainment cabana, and a guest house, complete with its own game room.

The property also has its own private pond set in the woods and has its own guard house, which, reportedly, is considered as its selling point.

It has been learned that Eminem bought the house from Charles Conaway, the former chairman of Kmart who got entangled in a legal battle after it was alleged that his dubious financial transactions led to his company's bankruptcy. Before Conoway, though, the property was owned by a tool manufacturer named Rick Bellestri, who also spent five years behind bars for tax fraud and racketeering.

As Eminem also had his share of legal battles prior to purchasing the property after he was accused of pistol-whipping a man he saw kissing his wife in 2001 that placed him in probation for two years, his Michigan mansion has now earned a reputation of having accommodated people with police records.

Whether the next occupants of the mansion will have someone who has had legal battles in the past or will be entangled in one in the future, no one knows for now.