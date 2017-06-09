Eminem News: Rap God Surprises Flint Students in Their Graduation

The graduates of Flint Community Schools, Michigan were recently treated to a pleasant surprise when master rapper Eminem took part in their celebration.

As if graduating were not a reason to be happy, the students of Flint Community Schools had another reason to be happy about when Eminem did not only greet them in their graduation ceremony via an audio recording but also gave them a graduation present: Beats by Dre headphones.

"What's up Class of 2017? This is Eminem. I just want to say congratulations to the graduating seniors of Flint Northwestern, Flint Southwestern and Flint Accelerated Learning Academy. Congrats to all your guys' hard work, man. You earned this moment," Eminem said in the recording while his photo is displayed on the video board.

According to reports, the students were ecstatic upon finding out that, apart from receiving their diplomas, each of them would also be receiving a present from the rapper. After all, while some of the students were already expecting that Eminem would deliver a recorded congratulatory message, they never expected that the rapper would give them a graduation gift as he didn't have to.

Upon checking the official website of Beats by Dre, it has been learned that the cheapest model of the said headphone brand is $299. While it is unknown what headphone model Eminem gave to the students, many appreciated the gift not only because of its price: More than anything, according to some students, it symbolizes the rapper's belief in the potential of the Flint Community Schools Students.

It has been learned that Eminem's headphone-giving activity in Flint last Tuesday was not the first time for him to show his acts of kindness in the said part of Michigan. In August last year, the rapper and his Marshall Mathers Foundation joined hands with Kids In Need Foundation and gave out 240 backpacks filled with school supplies to the children in Freeman Elementary.