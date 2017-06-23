Eminem News: Rap God's New Look Leaves Fans in Awe

After having been out of the limelight for a while, Eminem made a recent public appearance that did not only shock his fans but earned their approval, too.

REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonEminem performs ''I Need A Doctor'' at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. The rapper recently shocked his fans with his new look.

Appearing last week in L.A., rap god Eminem left his fans in awe as he publicly debuted his new look: naturally blond hair and brown beard. As fans of the rap artist are used to seeing him with bleached hair paired with baggy outfits and silver chains hanging from his neck, many initially did not recognize him in his new look at the premiere of the TV-movie "The Defiant Ones."

It has been learned that Eminem avoided the red carpet event of "The Defiant Ones." Nonetheless, the rap god still managed to sit behind his longtime music mentor, Dr. Dre, according to Variety, who was also present at the event.

The rap god, who is also known by the name Marshall Matters, also posted a photo of his recent public outing on his official Instagram account, where he is seen with Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre along.

"Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones," Eminem captioned his post.

While Eminem's latest look left him almost unrecognizable to his fans, it is apparent that the makeover has been welcomed with positive comments, with many saying that the rap god definitely looks hotter. For many of his fans, Eminem's weight gain and bearded look definitely suit him well.

"The only time I will ever approve of a guy with a beard," one of the rap artist's Instagram followers said.

Meanwhile, Eminem is scheduled for two concerts in the U.K. this August, with the rap artist performing in Bellahouston Park, Glasgow and at the Reading Festival 2017 on Aug. 24 and 25, respectively. He is also slated to perform at the Leeds Festival, although the exact date has yet to be announced.

Will he be maintaining his new look at his upcoming concerts?

Fans can only hope so.