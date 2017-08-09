Eminem Rumors: Rap God to Release Next Album This Autumn

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Eminem to release ninth album soon

After the long wait, rumors now claim that Eminem's next album is finally arriving this autumn.

With Eminem's last album, "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" released four years ago, there is no denying that rap music fans have been long waiting for the rap god's next song collection. Finally, after all the rumors and speculations, reports claim that the artist's next song compilation will arrive this autumn, although some sources claim that it will be coming out in spring next year.

It was last year when Eminem announced on Twitter that he was working on his ninth album. However, since his pronouncements, no official update on the status of his upcoming album has been released to the public. However, last month, Allen Hughes, director of the Dr. Dre documentary "The Defiant Ones," inadvertently revealed some details on Eminem's upcoming album.

"Dre records every day. Literally, he's in there recording songs every day. He's like Picasso in that way. He's always painting. Right now he's producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem's latest album. So Dre's still real active in music," Hughes said.

However, it was not only Hughes who provided some updates on Eminem's upcoming album. According to reports, 2 Chainz has also revealed that he will be part of the highly anticipated rap collection, after Eminem asked him in the past to collaborate with him.

"It's cap, you know what I mean? So you know, he's like, 'The boy wanna do something with you.' And I'm like, 'Whatever,'" 2 Chainz said.

Meanwhile, apart from his upcoming ninth album, Eminem is also expected to return to the silver screen as the rapper is the producer of the comedy movie "Bodied," which will tell the story of a young student who writes a thesis about rap battles. The movie has been chosen as one of the official entries in the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released commercially next month.