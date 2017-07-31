Eminem Rumors: Rap God's Next Album to Be His Last

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Rumors claim that Eminem's ninth studio album could arrive very soon.

While it remains unclear as to when Eminem's next album will arrive, rumors claim that it may be his last.

There is no denying that fans are excitedly awaiting the arrival of the rap god's next album. After all, it has been four years since the rapper dropped his last album compilation, "The Marshall Mathers LP 2." Despite all the rumors and speculations, though, there is no certainty on when the rap god will release his next album, which some suspect would be his last.

Rumors about Eminem's next album possibly being his last stemmed from the documentary "Partners in Rhyme: The True Story of Infinite," which was uploaded on YouTube in November last year. While the said documentary focuses on Eminem's younger years in Detroit, some fans have been speculating that it may already be hinting at the rap god's retirement from the music industry.

While rumors claiming that Eminem's upcoming ninth album would be his last are nothing short of saddening for his fans around the world, it is also said that it is worth looking forward to as it will, supposedly, feature his collaborations with other artists, such as 2 Chainz and Dr. Dre.

Of all the collaboration rumors, though, there is no denying that the one claiming Dr. Dre will be a part of Eminem's next album is the loudest. After all, it was no less than Allan Hughes, director of the Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine documentary, "The Defiant Ones," who revealed in a recent interview that the artist is always in the studio, recording the finishing touches on his participation in Eminem's next album.

"People don't know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he's in there recording songs every day. He's like Picasso in that way. He's always painting. Right now he's producing, in the "11th hour," a track for Eminem's latest album. So Dre's still real active in music, you know? But I hear what you're saying. It's the truth," Hughes said in an interview with Uproxx earlier this month.