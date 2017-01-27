Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield News: People Are Hoping That They Will Get Back Together At 2017 Oscars

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It is still a month away from the 89th Academy Awards, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the 2017 Oscars will somehow bring "La La Land" actress Emma Stone and ""Hacksaw Ridge" star Andrew Garfield back together.

Stone and Garfield are nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor awards for their roles in the mentioned films.

The exes started their relationship when they worked together on "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2011. The two were deemed by some as an ideal couple until they called it quits in 2015. However, even after their split, some fans cannot stop rooting for them. Not to mention, both of them cannot stop saying how much love they still have for one another.

In an interview with Vogue last October 2016, Stone did not hesitate to describe Garfield as "someone I still love very much." Hopes further rose when Garfield expressed the same just last December during an actor roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked who the actors would prefer to be stuck on a desert island with, Garfield answered: "Emma Stone. I love Emma. She's all right. She can come."

Look how proud Andrew Garfield is of Emma Stone and I'm literally crying

Fans grew even more hopeful after Garfield was seen giving his ex a sweet standing ovation when Stone was announced as the Best Actress winner for Golden Globes 2016.

Earlier this month, Garfield reiterated how much love he still has for the award-winning actress at the "Little Gold Men" podcast.

"There's so much love between us and so much respect [. . .] I'm her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing," said Garfield (via Vanity Fair).

However, fans of Stone and Garfield need to take it slow and let the two take their time. By the looks of it, they will still attend the 2017 Oscars separately and with different people as their dates.

On Garfield's end, he revealed he might be going with his father, noting that he wants to share his nomination (and possible win) with him because his dad was the person who taught him to love movies as a kid.

The 2017 Oscars will be held on Feb. 26 and is set to be hosted by late night host Jimmy Kimmel.