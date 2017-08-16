Emma Stone 'Maniac' News: 'La La Land' Star Changes Up Her Look for Upcoming Netflix Series [PHOTOS]

Emma Stone has been spotted filming for her first series, "Maniac," on the streets of New York. The "La La Land" star changed up her appearance for the new Netflix show, where she plays opposite Jonah Hill.

According to reports, Stone colored her hair platinum blonde and grew the tresses longer. She was spotted preparing to film a scene in the middle of the Big Apple wearing leather combat boots, gray patterned pants and a mustard brown coat over a black sweater.

Stone's transformation is not as drastic as when she dyed her hair dark brown for "La La Land," according to Vogue. The actress, however, appears thinner because she has been weight lifting for filming her next movie "Battle of the Sexes."

"Maniac," a half-hour comedy with 10 episodes for the first season, is expected to wrap up shooting in November. The show's development first came to light in March 2016.

"Maniac" is based on a 2014 Norwegian series from Espen PA Lervaag and Håkon Bast Mossige. It is about a guy who dreams of his ideal life when he is really locked up in a mental institution.

At this point, Stone's role has not been detailed or if there are additional big-name stars in the series.

Paramount Television is the production outfit for "Maniac" while Cary Fukunaga ("True Detective") is the director. "The Cradle" author Patrick Somerville serves as episode writer. Stone, Hill and Fukunaga are also the executive producers of the series.

This Netflix series will be a reunion for Stone and Hill years after starring together in the 2007 movie "Superbad." Additionally, both actors have done shows before.

Hill was in the 2006 comedy series "Campus Ladies," which ran for two seasons on Oxygen. Stone starred in the short-lived FOX series "Drive" with Nathan Fillion in 2007. The network canceled the show after the airing of four episodes.

Netflix has not yet announced the release date of "Maniac" but the show is expected to drop on the streaming platform in early 2018.