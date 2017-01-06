'Empire' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Cookie is Jamal's Rock While in Rehab

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will make sure that Jamal (Jussie Smollett) stays in rehab until he is well in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

The Lyon family briefly reunited last episode to convince Jamal that he needed help with his addiction. Cookie asked for Lucious' (Terrence Howard) assistance in setting up everything for their son. Jamal was relying so heavily on his pills that he could not function properly without them. He was allowed to perform first at the concert for Angelo's (Taye Diggs) campaign, after which Cookie personally escorted him out.

Executive producer Sanaa Hamri revealed that viewers will see how Jamal fares in rehab. Although he feels bad with how his mother outsmarted him, Jamal will still feel grateful that she did it for him.

"She did it in the smartest way by including the entire family. This was very much Lucious and Cookie coming together as parents, in order for him to go to rehab. Obviously, Lucious and Cookie are in cahoots, and I think Jamal is able to look at it as a family intervention versus just Cookie. Sure, he's going to feel betrayed, but I think he will understand that it's the best for him," the EP said in an interview with Variety.

Meanwhile, another Lyon child who will be in the spotlight is Andre (Trai Byers). According to recent spoilers, it was finally revealed just how much Andre hates his father. He believes that Lucious should be blamed for the deaths of Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday) and their child. He told Shyne (Xzibit) about his plans to take down Lucious and make Empire his own. With Nessa (Sierra Aylina McClain) by his side, Andre is prepared to do everything he can for revenge and for power, even if it means selling out his own family. He has already shown that he can forge an alliance with the enemy.

"Empire" season 3 will return in March 22, 9 p.m. on Fox.