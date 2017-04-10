'Empire' Season 3 Episode 13: Anika Shows Her True Colors to Lucious

Anika (Grace Gealey) cannot wait to get her hands on the Lyon fortune in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

Facebook/EmpireFOXAnika wants Lucious dead in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

In the episode titled "My Naked Villainy," the promo shows Anika slipping and revealing her true colors to her husband while he is sick. Last episode, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) feared that Lucious was suffering from ALS again. It looks like she is right, as the clip shows him lying on his bed, with a respirator hooked on him. Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) and Andre (Trai Byers) are in the room with him, one of them conversing with the doctor, stating that he has never seen his father looking so frail before.

Cookie is similarly distressed with the situation. Her voiceover states that Lucious is the air she breathes and that they will always be interconnected. Lucious looks at them with glassy eyes, devoid of strength and his usual confidence. When his wife, Anika, comes to visit him, he will know exactly how much she wishes he is dead. The teaser shows her taunting Lucious that if he dies, all the money will go to her. Anika even suggests she start killing him now, yanking at the tubes connected to him. Lucious can only stare at her.

Meanwhile, the synopsis (according to TV Guide) shows that regardless of the family emergency, Hakeem will throw a party to celebrate his 21st birthday. It will be broadcasted via live stream on the Empire Xstream service. While worrying about Lucious and what Anika has planned for him, Cookie's composure will be shaken when Giuliana (Nia Long) arrives without prior notice. The other woman sets her teeth on edge. Giuliana has made no secret of the fact that she is after Cookie's man and company. What is she planning especially now that Lucious is incapacitated?

"Empire" season 3 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.