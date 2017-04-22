'Empire' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Angelo Plans a Huge Surprise for Cookie

Angelo (Taye Diggs) is ready to pop the question to Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

In the episode titled "Love is a Smoke," the promo shows the politician presenting an engagement ring to his girlfriend. Angelo's pronouncement that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her, coupled with the huge diamond in his hands, make Cookie's eye widen. She knows he has been wanting to propose to her for a while. In the clip, she even shares her suspicions with Lucious (Terrence Howard). Lucious looks like he has already accepted what is bound to happen, but he still points out that whatever Angelo and Cookie have, it will never be the same as their love.

Lucious and Cookie have been circling around each other for the past few episodes. It does not help that she is jealous of Giuliana (guest star Nia Long). In the teaser, it is revealed that Lucious and Giuliana know each other very well. When they share a kiss, Cookie looks shaken. That is when Angelo steers her away and pops the question. Will Cookie accept or will she fight for her estranged husband? The synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Cookie will discover Giuliana's plans to move in with Lucious.

Ever since Giuliana entered the picture, she has declared war against Cookie. She is determined to make the other woman jealous. By staying at Lucious' mansion, she can keep an eye out on Cookie and also persuade him to go along with her plans.

Meanwhile, another femme fatale is expected to make things even more complicated for everyone. Charlotte Frost (guest star Eva Longoria) is a woman who holds Empire Las Vegas in her manicured hands. Apparently, she also knows Giuliana well. Will she and Cookie get along?

"Empire" season 3 episode 14 airs on Wednesday, April 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.