'Empire' Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers: Diana and Cookie Face Off

Diana (Phylicia Rashad) is raring for a fight with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

In the episode titled "Civil Hands Unclean," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Cookie's relationship with Angelo (Taye Diggs) will inevitably turn toxic following her rejection of him. When the politician proposed to her last episode, she turned him down. It was a crippling blow for Angelo, as he truly believed he and Cookie were meant to be together. She would have been the perfect partner for him, a strong woman whom his constituents would love. Unfortunately for him, Cookie is still not ready to move on from Lucious (Terrence Howard).

Diana, Angelo's mother, is understandably angry at Cookie. In the promo, she warns the other woman that the entire Lyon family will burn to the ground. Angelo is similarly distressed, telling her that she destroyed his world. It looks like he does not care anymore whether Cookie will get hurt due to Diana. He just wants to forget her and focus on his career. Cookie looks sad for Angelo and but she knows she has made the right decision. In the short time that they were together, she could see that he was a good man. If only she had fallen in love with him.

When Lucious congratulated her, Cookie informs him that she said "no" to Angelo's proposal. Before they can clear up things, though, Giuliana (guest star Nia Long) arrives. She has been staying in Lucious' mansion for a while now. Giuliana knows her presence is hurting Cookie, but she does not care. Cookie then turns to Lucious, asking for confirmation that he and the other woman have been living together. Cookie thinks her estranged husband has been keeping secrets from her. She is especially worried about the deal with Charlotte Frost (guest star Eva Longoria) and Empire Las Vegas.

"Empire" season 3 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.