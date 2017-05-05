'Empire' Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers: Angelo Gets a Beating Courtesy of Cookie

The upcoming episode of "Empire" season 3 will see Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) taking charge when the Dubois family refuse to budge on the issue regarding Bella.

Facebook/EmpireFOX'Empire' season 3 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Absent Child," states that the Lyons will point the finger at the Dubois family for Bella being taken away from them. Unfortunately, the Dubois family will remain steadfast, forcing Cookie to take action by herself. The Bella problem is not the only issue on Cookie's plate, though. She also conjures up a new plan for Empire in Vegas.

Elsewhere, Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Jamal (Jussie Smollett) will continue to collaborate on their next big hit and will reach an advancement. Finally, Andre (Trai Byers) will find himself rebelling.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Cookie having a heartfelt talk with Lucious. She encourages them to unite and work together towards a common goal, reasoning out that fighting is only causing more problems. She argues that Bella was taken away because of how much they were focused on fighting with each other.

It is clear that the Lyons are convinced that the Dubois family is involved in the whole thing somehow. However, Angelo (Taye Diggs) insists that he and his family "have nothing to do with whatever happened." Cookie is obviously not giving in to them, especially Mrs. Dubois (Phylicia Rashad), who shoots the mother Lyon a nasty look.

If there is one thing viewers have learned throughout the three seasons of "Empire," it is not to mess with Cookie. The final scene in the clip shows Angelo tied to a chair, surrounded by men and Cookie, who threatens him.

"All those things your momma said about me being ghetto," Cookie says as she hovers over Angelo. "She was right."

The teaser closes with someone getting a bad beating. And while it does not explicitly show who it is, chances are high that it is Angelo on the receiving end.

"Empire" season 3 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.