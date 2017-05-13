'Empire' Season 3 Episode 17 Spoilers: Cookie Leads a Casino Heist

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) is ready to take down Giuliana (guest star Nia Long) in her own game in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

In the episode titled "Toil and Trouble, Part 1," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Cookie and her handpicked team of friends will plot to steal Giuliana's secret weapon. Cookie is officially banned from Leviticus Vegas, but it will not stop her from entering the casino and showing her nemesis who is boss. Ever since Giuliana messed with Cookie's man and business, she has a huge target on her back. Cookie will stop at nothing until she gets her revenge and she will enjoy every minute of it.

The promo shows Lucious (Terrence Howard) telling Cookie the facts of life. She cannot step inside the grand Leviticus Vegas because Giuliana has forbidden it. Cookie takes that as a challenge, though, questioning Lucious why she cannot go visit their own casino. He then informs her of a way to take down the other woman. Inside the casino is a safe, where Giuliana has been keeping something very important. Cookie will organize a heist, steal the prize and watch Giuliana go down.

In the clip, Cookie and her friends are shown discussing their move. It looks like it is up to her to get inside Giuliana's office and crack the safe.

When Cookie's entourage arrives in Leviticus Vegas, Giuliana immediately sees them coming. After a while, a woman's silhouette is shown gliding into an empty room and revealing the safe. It is later revealed that Cookie successfully retrieves whatever is inside the vault. She is then shown talking to Charlotte Frost (guest star Eva Longoria).

Charlotte is holding a stack of papers. She then tells Cookie that they have enough to take down Giuliana. Cookie looks satisfied. The heist is a qualified success. Will this be the end of Giuliana's reign?

The other woman must have a back-up plan. She appears to be very calculating. She must know that Cookie is after her. Is everything a set-up to humiliate Cookie?

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Jamal (Jussie Smollett) being forced to put his album on hold to give way to his father. Empire does not want Jamal's work to compete against Inferno.

"Empire" season 3 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.