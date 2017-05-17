'Empire' Season 3 Spoilers: Cookie Plots to Bring Down Giuliana for Good

The penultimate episode of "Empire" season 3 will center on Cookie's (Taraji P. Henson) plans to take down Giuliana (Nia Long) after the latter bars the Lyon matriarch from her own casino.

Facebook/EmpireFOXLucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) in "Empire" season 3

According to the synopsis of episode 17 titled "Toil and Trouble, Part 1," Cookie will not take her banning from the Leviticus Vegas sitting down; instead, she will gather a group of her trusted allies to help her end her rival. This will include her sisters Candace (Vivica A. Fox) and Carol (Tasha Smith).

But while planning for their revenge plot, the sisters will show signs of disagreement. "So we're going to sneak inside a casino and crack a safe?" Candace is heard saying in the promo trailer of the episode. Cookie then replies, "Who's gonna crack the safe, stu**d?"

The trailer also reveals that Cookie and her sisters will successfully break into Giuliana's office and open her safe. Then Cookie will show its contents to Las Vegas Gaming Commission head Charlotte Frost (Eva Longoria). According to Charlotte, Cookie's discovery can take Giuliana away for good.

On the other hand, the synopsis of the episode also reveals that Cookie's son Jamal (Jussie Smollett) will face a problem of his own.

According to the synopsis, Jamal will be advised to delay the release of his highly anticipated album to prevent a clash with his father Lucious' (Terrence Howard) own album "Inferno." This could mean that the Lyon patriarch and the head of the Empire Entertainment company actually feels threatened by his own son's talent.

The upcoming episode of "Empire" season 3 will lead the events toward the season finale, which will be called "Toil and Trouble, Part 2." The episode was directed by Bryshere Y. Gray, who also happens to play the role of Cookie and Lucious' youngest son Hakeem.

The episode will air on Fox tonight, May 17, at 9 p.m. EDT.