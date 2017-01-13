'Empire' Season 3 Spoilers: Is It the End for Cookie and Angelo?

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will decide if she will let Lucious (Terrence Howard) destroy her relationship with Angelo (Taye Diggs) in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

Facebook/EmpireFOXCookie and Angelo face problems in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

The FOX series is currently on hiatus, and as seen in the promo, the show will be back in March. The fans have quite a long time to ponder what will happen to Cookie and Angelo after Lucious revealed the truth about the politician's past. Lucious learned that Angelo was previously involved in a driving-under-the-influence incident where the latter drove his car into the lake. Although Angelo came out safe, the girl with him died. Cookie was shocked to hear that her boyfriend had a sketchy past, but she will take her time getting some answers for herself.

Executive producer Sanaa Hamri told Variety that Cookie will want to get the facts directly from Angelo. Lucious obviously revealed the truth to put a wedge between them. According to the EP, Lucious seriously believes that Angelo may end up stealing Cookie away from him. Angelo reportedly reminds him of Cookie's high school sweetheart. Lucious will do everything to destroy what they have, even if it means playing dirty. Hamri confirmed that everything that Lucious told Cookie was true and he will not stop until Angelo is out of the picture and Cookie is back in his arms.

"From what we know right now, yes, absolutely. After Diana (Phylicia Rashad) didn't follow through with her promise, Lucious decided to delve deeply and he found the truth of what really happened. I think Lucious' whole angle is to make Cookie realize that Angelo is not who he seems to be, and is not as powerful and strong as he seems, and that he was a coward for leaving the girl to die," the EP teased, according to Variety.

"Empire" season 3 will return in March 22, 9 p.m. EST on Fox.