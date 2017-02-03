'Empire' Season 3 Spoilers: Lucious to Meet His Next Cookie?

Lucious (Terrence Howard) is set to meet a powerful woman who can make his dreams come true in the second half of the current season of "Empire."

Facebook/EmpireFOXLucious will meet someone new in"Empire" season 3B.

TVLine reports that Eva Longoria will guest star in the FOX series as Charlotte Frost. Described as "the formidable director of the all-powerful state gaming commission," Charlotte reportedly holds the final decision on whether Lucious' plans of expanding Empire will come to fruition. He wants to make it big in Las Vegas, but it will not be possible without a powerful patron. Longoria is expected to appear in multiple episodes. Hints suggest that her character will come in-between Lucious and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson).

During the midseason finale, Lucious made it clear that he has no plans to give up on Cookie. He wished to destroy Angelo (Taye Diggs) in her eyes by revealing his darkest secrets. Lucious learned from the reporter who Diana (Phylicia Rashad) asked him to eliminate that Angelo was involved in a 'driving under the influence' case when he was young. He drove his car into the lake and the girl with him died. Cookie looked shaken upon hearing Lucious' claim, but she managed to hold on to her composure.

Executive producer Sanaa Hamri previously shared that Cookie would withhold her comments until she has personally asked Angelo about the incident. The EP also said that one of the themes to look forward to in season 3B is Lucious and Cookie's push-pull relationship. More revelations about their past would also be revealed.

"It's going to be about Cookie and her relationship to Lucious — how deep is their love, and will it last or will it be gone forever? We see a lot more flashbacks in which we get even more of a sense of the bond between Lucious and Cookie, and what happened in the past, so we're going to learn so much more," the EP said in a Variety interview last December.

"Empire" season 3 will return in March 22, 9 p.m. EST on Fox.