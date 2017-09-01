'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers, Air Date: Taraji P. Henson Previews More 'Reserved' Cookie

Facebook/EmpireFOX 'Empire' season 4 will premiere on Sept. 27 on FOX.

Fans are looking forward to the upcoming fourth season of "Empire," especially with the feisty Cookie now on top. However, it looks like everyone's favorite mother will not be as aggressive as she usually is.

While speaking to TV Guide recently, Taraji P. Henson revealed that her character's new position comes with some restrictions, including one that forbids her to lash out at people at any given time.

"You will see a very different Cookie this season. More reserved," Henson said. "She can't pop off. She's heading up board meetings."

However, that does not mean that Cookie will have a totally different personality. She is still very much herself, though a little more controlled than before.

"She's still very stern and true to who she is," Henson continued. "I think she's doing good in this new CEO position."

The spirited and gutsy Cookie was recently the subject of a promo FOX released. It featuresd Cookie slapping, beating and even tackling a whole bunch of different people--usually with the same kind of sass she is known for.

The new season will also pay more attention to the Lyon family and their dynamic. From the very beginning, "Empire" was about the members of the Lyon family, their own respective lives and how they work together. But as the seasons passed, more and more episodes were about notable guest stars. However, season 4 will take the show back to its roots.

"When we start to focus too much on guest stars we lose who it is that the fans want to watch," executive producer Lee Daniels told Variety. "They're obsessed with the Lyons. They're obsessed with family. They're obsessed with the story of Lucious and Cookie and Jamal and Andre and Hakeem."

"Empire" will open its fourth season with a crossover with fellow Fox series, "Star," starring Queen Latifah. It is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.