'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Charlotte and Giuliana to Return?

Giuliana Green (Nia Long) and Charlotte Frost (Eva Longoria) may return to get revenge on the Lyon family in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Facebook/EmpireFOXGiuliana and Charlotte may return in the upcoming season of "Empire."

The last installment revealed the Lyons' master plan to take down the two powerful women who were aiming to control Empire. Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), alongside their children, successfully defended their turf and made Andre (Trai Byers) the head of the company. Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) had no problem with the set-up and everything seemed to be going as planned.

Executive producer Ilene Chaiken hinted to Deadline, though, that Giuliana and Charlotte might return since the two women's storylines have been left open. With Lucious incapacitated and Andre feeling guilty for what happened to his father, the Lyon family is once again in danger of being usurped. Their enemies will come flocking, and it is going to be the perfect opportunity for Giuliana and Charlotte to get their revenge.

Fans of the series were shocked when the previous installment ended with a fiery blast. Lucious' car exploded according to Andre and Shyne's (Xzibit) plans. Lucious narrowly escaped death, but it looked like he lost his memory.

Chaiken told Variety that Lucious' condition would have a huge effect on his relationship with Cookie. He might not even remember that he told her he loved her in front of so many people minutes before the incident.

The EP teased: "The question is, will Lucious remember? If Lucious' memory is completely restored, there are still some questions — will he find out that Andre was behind the bombing? ... Even if Lucious' memory were to be completely restored, there are still issues that could complicate their lives. But the first and foremost issue is will Lucious be able to remember that he loves Cookie and will they be able to have that happiness that they had within their grasp for a fleeting moment?"

"Empire" season 4 is expected to air this fall.