'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Cookie Becomes 'More Reserved,' Says Taraji P. Henson

(Photo: Facebook/EmpireFOX) "Empire" season 4 premieres Sept. 27 on FOX.

Viewers will see Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) in a different light when "Empire" returns for season 4.

Season 3 saw the Lyon matriarch finally getting what she has always aimed for: full control of the company she built with her husband, Lucious (Terrence Howard). However, her new position means there will be huge changes, especially in terms of how she deals with people.

"You will see a very different Cookie this season. More reserved," Henson revealed to TV Guide. "She can't pop off. She's heading up board meetings."

While the thought of a "reserved" Cookie might sound strange to fans, Henson assures them that her character will still have the same stylish and feisty personality they fell in love with — only with a few professional restrictions. "She's still very stern and true to who she is. I think she's doing good in this new CEO position," the actress continued.

The previous season concluded with Lucious being caught in a tragic explosion set up by his own family. He saved Cookie's life by pushing her out of the way before the car bomb went off. The Lyon patriarch went into a coma due to the severity of his injuries.

Upon waking up, it was revealed that he lost his memory and he does not recognize his family. His condition brought him closer to his nurse (guest star Demi Moore), who continues to help him recover.

Executive producer Lee Daniels spoke with Variety last month and he teased that season 4 will take the audience back to the show's core storyline. "When we start to focus too much on guest stars we lose who it is that the fans want to watch," he explained.

Daniels also noted that he always pays attention to what fans have to say about the program. "They're obsessed with the Lyons. They're obsessed with family," added the EP.

The fourth season of "Empire" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.