'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Cookie to Get Much-Needed Boost From Sister Candace

Facebook/EmpireFOX Candace will return in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Candace (Vivica A. Fox) is set to come back to show her support for her younger sister, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Fox recently revealed that her feisty character will return in the new installment. The last time viewers saw Candace, she and some of Cookie's friends successfully pulled off a heist in the Lyons' Las Vegas hotel to spite Giuliana (Nia Long).

According to Fox, she enjoyed working with Henson, Terrence Howard and the rest of the cast members. Candace's presence will definitely be a great help to Cookie during her times of need.

"Working with Taraji, who I just adore, this is our first time sharing the screen together and I've known her for 20 years," Fox said in an interview with TooFab. "Terrence [Howard] and I, we all go back like Kool-Aid. It's like a family reunion. Jussie [Smollett], I've known him since he was a baby and his family. When I go and work with them, it's like a wonderful high school reunion in Chicago and I'm from the mid-west, so to be there in the mid-west working, it's just magical for me," Fox said.

With Lucious (Howard) unable to remember her due to his temporary amnesia, Cookie is set to deal with the biggest heartbreak of her life. She needs support, especially from her family. Cookie will probably ask for advice from her sister, especially when Demi Moore's character starts laying her claim on Lucious.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that trouble is brewing from Lucious' side of the family. It can be recalled that his mother killed his half brother, Tariq (Morocco Omari) last installment. Executive producer Ilene Chaiken hinted that Lucious might or might not blow the whistle on Leah (Leslie Uggams), depending on whether he gets his memories back or not.

"Empire" season 4 will air on Sept. 27, 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.