'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Cookie to Host Company's Anniversary While Lucious Is Sick

Facebook/EmpireFOX Life moves on in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and her sons will push through with the celebration of the company's 20th anniversary in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Spoilers reveal that the Lyons' family will host a big soiree to commemorate the new milestone of Empire. They will do this even though Lucious (Terrence Howard) is still far from being well.

In the show's previous finale, after a time jump of three months, Lucious woke up from a coma with his memory gone. He was inside a car when it exploded. Everything was bedlam for a while, with Cookie and kids not sure if he would survive the blast.

Season 4 is expected to revolve around the Lyons' hardship over Lucious' condition. Cookie will suffer the most, as her ex-husband has completely forgotten that he had confessed his love for her prior to the explosion. It has been teased that he will instead fall in love with his beautiful nurse (played by Demi Moore) and wants nothing to do with Cookie. Moore's character will also make sure that the other woman will not get too close with her patient, and she will have Lucious wrapped around her little finger.

Elsewhere, an old friend of Lucious will come to visit him. Forest Whitaker has been tapped to play the role of Uncle Eddie in the FOX series' new installment.

Eddie is described as a "charismatic music icon and bonafide hitmaker." He and Lucious have known each other for years, and he was the one who gave him his first radio airplay. Thankful for the man's support, Cookie will ask him to produce a song for Empire's 20th anniversary.

Meanwhile, FOX has released a promo photo for the upcoming season. The Lyon family look resplendent in their formal clothes. Everyone looks strong and ready for battle. Fans are quick to note the burning piano near Hakeem (Bryshere Gray). Is this some forewarning of a musical catastrophe that the family will face?

"Empire" season 4 will return on Sept. 27, 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.