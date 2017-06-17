Eric Church Showcases Christian Roots in 'Old Testament Me'

Eric Church is turning to the Gospels in his latest song, "Old Testament Me."

REUTERS / Steve MarcusSinger Eric Church smiles after performing ''Springsteen'' at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012.

Church, the 40-year-old country music star, is promoting his latest song that premiered at the 2017 CMA Fest last week. In it, he name drops the four gospels and seems to be reconciling with his Christian roots.

"Matthew, Mark, Luke and John / I did what you're teaching / But if the world thinks when I turn the other cheek / That it's a sign of weakness / Then you ain't gonna like what you see / From Old Testament me," Church sings in the "Old Testament Me" chorus.

While the unreleased song pushes the envelope like only Church can with some curse words weaved into the acoustic melody, it also highlights the singer's Christian upbringing.

"Yeah, I'll never forget the way it felt / Being disciplined by the Bible Belt," Church croons with the help of his guitar. "If it were up to me, what I would do / Is treat 'em eye for eye and tooth for tooth."

Like many country stars, Church has released a great deal of music filled with faith-based themes. However, Church has also released music about his affinity for marijuana in songs like "Smoke a Little Smoke" and "The Joint."

Throughout the years it seems Church has remained conflicted about his faith. Although he doesn't often speak directly about his faith in interviews, he did speak about feeling that there were contradictions in his religious upbringing in a 2008 interview.

"I was raised in a Christian-Baptist family, the religion of contradictions," Church told American Songwriter in 2008. "I had a view of the world. Then I went out on my own.

Still, Church seems to find inspiration in biblical themes in songs like his 2013 hit "Like Jesus Does." In the song, Church likens his relationship with his wife, Katherine, to the way that Jesus forgives his sins.

"She carries me, when my sins make me heavy/And loves me like Jesus does," Church sings.

Church looked to Jesus as an example of true love.

In a previous interview with CMT News Chuch added, "True love to me is when you love a person in spite of all their fallibilities, and for me, I have a lot of them."