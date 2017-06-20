Eric Decker Trade Rumors 2017: Receiver Finds New Home in Tennessee Titans

After countless trade rumors, New York Jets' decided to let go of wide receiver Eric Decker as one of their moves to revamp their lineup.

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Former New York Jets receiver Eric Decker has signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans

According to reports, there have been talks between the Baltimore Ravens and the Jets regarding the wide receiver; however, the dialogue did not continue due to salary cap issues. Earlier this month, the team announced that they were either going to trade Decker or release him. They ended up with the latter.

Nevertheless, Decker has already found a new home, merely days from parting from the Jets. He has signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Recently, the Titans have made it a point to give quarterback Marcus Mariota more talented players. Only last year, the team added running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry and receivers Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe.

Joining Decker in his new team are draft picks Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor, and Jonnu Smith.

Following the recent unfolding of events, Decker shared on social media how grateful he is for the memories as well as the opportunity to play on the Jets. CEO Woody Johnson also spared kind words for the receiver.

"I want to thank Eric Decker for is contributions to the New York Jets over the past three seasons," Johnson said in a statement. "While with us, he was a competitive, productive, and dependable receiver who represented the team well both on and off the field. On behalf of the organization, I wish him the best as he continues his career."

Decker signed with the Jets after a four-year stint with the Denver Broncos. In 2014, he was offered a five-year contract for $36.25 million.

Prior to Decker's release, another big-time receiver Brandon Marshall was let go from the team. He is now with the New York Giants.

More updates should arrive in the following weeks.