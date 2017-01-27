Erin Andrews Health Condition News, Update: Fox Sports Reporter Opens Up About Her Struggle With Cancer

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Recently, Fox Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews opened up about her fresh fight with cancer.

REUTERS/Eric HendersonErin Andrews arrives at the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 10, 2015.

In a candid interview with Sports Illustrated, Erin revealed she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer. In the same interview, she recounted her continuing struggle as a victim of some serious stalking back in 2008.

According to Sports Illustrated, Erin visited the doctor for her typical routine cancer screening in June 2016. Four months later, while the sportscaster was at a meeting in a New York Giants facility, she received a call from her doctor. It was the first time she heard that she had cervical cancer.

Steve Andrews, also a TV journalist as well as Erin's father, said: "When you hear the word cancer, you fear the worst. When it's your child ... You think to God: Take me, not her."

Erin shared with Sports Illustrated how sports served as her refuge both when she was struggling with cancer and as she faced the civil trial against her stalker Michael David Barrett and the two companies which handle the Nashville Marriott hotel.

In 2008, Erin was a victim of Barrett's stalking. He followed her into the mentioned hotel where he taped the sportscaster through an altered peephole. Erin fought in a civil trial against Barrett and the two companies in charge of managing the hotel, West End Hotel Partners and Windsor Capital Group, after nude videos of her spread online. In March 2016, the jury found all respondents liable and awarded Erin $55 million.

Meanwhile, the operation for her cervical cancer was done on a Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Just two days after the surgery, she was back on her feet and working. She boarded a plane from Los Angeles to Green Bay because she needed to film a feature with Packers' wideout Jordy Nelson the following day. Then on Sunday that same week, she was present to do her sideline reporting duties during the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys match.

"Just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew," Erin said in the Sports Illustrated interview.

Over a month after Erin's surgery, she needed to check back with her doctor. Luckily for her, her doctor declared that no radiation or chemotherapy was necessary.

Following Erin's experience, Huffington Post noted that her move of bringing her story and struggle out into the open has become a good reminder for everyone, especially women, to get routine cancer screenings.