Erin Moran Cause of Death Revealed; Cancer Complications Likely, Officials Say

"Happy Days" actress Erin Moran passed away in her Indiana home on Saturday, April 22. After a joint investigation into her death, the autopsy revealed that the former actress died of stage 4 cancer complications, and not "drugs or drink" as co-star Scott Baio suggested.

(Photo: Facebook/HappyDays)A photo of actress Erin Moran from the "Happy Days" official Facebook page, with the caption "We are so sad to hear of the passing of Erin Moran. She will be forever remembered as bubbly Joanie Cunningham in Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi. Our thoughts are with her family at this time. — with Erin Moran."

The Sheriff's Department of Harrison County and the Coroner's Office in Indiana got together to release a joint statement regarding the findings on the death of the actress. According to the statement, officials are saying that Moran likely died as a result of cancer-related complications, as reported by CBS News.

"On Saturday the 22nd day of April, 2017, Erin Marie Moran-Fleischmann passed away at her residence located in New Salisbury Indiana," the joint statement began, then continued, "A joint investigation into Mrs. Moran's death was conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and the Harrison County Coroner's Office. A subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer."

As for drugs, the statement noted that no illegal narcotics were found at Moran's house in New Salisbury, Indiana. For Moran's post-mortem, "standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, Scott Baio is now attempting to clarify an earlier statement in which the "Happy Days" actor connected Moran's death to drug use.

"For me, you do drugs or drink, you're gonna die. I'm sorry if that's cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself," Baio said on "The Bernie & Sid Show" as quoted by CNN.