eSIM: The Next Main Cellular Communication Tool?

In several occasions, technological firms and device manufacturers have mentioned the "embedded SIM cards" or the eSIMs as being the next main tool for mobile communication. With new digital products emerging, some think that the eSIMs' time to be at the frontline of cellular network innovation will arrive soon.

REUTERS/Dado RuvicSIM cards lie on a table in this photo illustration taken in Sarajevo February 24, 2015.

What are eSIMs?

In the simplest manner, eSIMs can be described as the non-removable alternatives to the SIM cards. However, the term "eSIM" does not translate to "electronic SIM" since it will still technically be a physical component found on mobile devices. It will just be non-removable.

The main difference is that the eSIMs are integrated into the device. As described by International Business Times, these are "woven" into the device's main body. Meanwhile, the typical SIM cards of today can be removed from phones or tablets. Also, unlike SIM cards, eSIMs are meant to be "programmable" so consumers can easily change their network providers.

According to reports, the Global System for Mobile Association has been promoting the adaptation of eSIMs among telecommunication companies around the world as early as 2015. The standardization of eSIMs will make transactions with network providers much faster. This will also allow consumers to change network operators or plan subscriptions quicker than how it is done today.

The Apple SIM on iPads is a good example of how eSIMs would be like. Samsung also introduced its own brand of eSIMs with its wearable product Gear S2 (the 3G variant) in 2015 and was also adapted on the newer Gear S3 for cellular connectivity.

Future of eSIM

Reports noted that several presentations at the recently concluded Computex event at Taiwan were proof that the eSIM will slowly become the next main thing when it comes to cellular communication.

Major technology firms and manufacturers such as Microsoft think that the eSIM is one effective way to improve connection among several devices at home, such as desktop computers and mobile gadgets.

Microsoft also promised to give consumers the technology that will allow everyone to stay connected online even without a WiFi signal by using a mobile data connection that can be provided by the eSIMs.

It can be recalled that the company promised to release an LTE-capable variant of the new Surface Pro, and there is a good chance that it could be their first venture to an eSIM-carrying device.

According to Engadget, big corporations such as ASUS, Dell, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, VAIO and Xiaomi have manifested their support for the said technological vision of Microsoft. The same report noted that leading chip maker Intel is also on its way to making sure their offerings are compatible with eSIMs once the latter starts venturing into more consumer products.