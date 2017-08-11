Essential Phone News: Phone's Release Date Will be Announced Next Week, Says Android Founder Andy Rubin

(Photo: REUTERS/Mark Blinch) A Google Android figurine sits on the welcome desk as employee Tracy McNeilly smiles at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012.

Android Founder Andy Rubin is not yet giving up on his Essential Phone.

On Thursday, Rubin delivered an important announcement about the Essential Phone through his Twitter account. The American engineer said the process of production is now on full swing, and a commercial release has already been set next week.

"We are in full mass production, ramping up to deliver your Essential Phone. Find out where you can get yours next week! #thisisessential," he wrote on social media.

Reports point out that the company initially planned a June 2017 release. However, Rubin said the delay was caused by the handsets being certified with mobile networks. It is possible that the new phone will arrive sometime in August or September, which means it is going to have some serious competition (Apple iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2).

Other than the phone, Essential is working on a smart home hub as well. Through its Alexa Fund, leading smart speakers manufacturer Amazon invested in Essential. Although it's possible the e-commerce giant is interested in Essential for the smart home device, there is also a chance that Amazon wants to team up with Essential to gain a stronger foothold in the smartphone industry.

"Essential Products has a compelling vision and roadmap for connected devices that integrates voice technology in novel ways," said Paul Bernard, director of corporate development for the Alexa Fund, in a press release. "We are excited to see Alexa become part of that vision where interacting with technology is simple, helpful and creates an interface that others can build on and innovate. We look forward to what will come from this collaboration."

The Essential Phone will officially hit the shelves next week. An exact release date has yet to be announced.