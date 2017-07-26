Essential Phone Release Date Delay Update: Andy Rubin Says Smartphone Will Arrive 'In a Few Weeks'

Essential Promo images showing previews of the four color variants of the Essential Phone, as featured in the phone maker's official website.

Essential Phone maker Andy Rubin promised that his new smartphone will be released into the market "in a few weeks."

Rubin was first known for his contributions in developing the Android operating system. Following his separation from Google, he launched his own company and announced the arrival of his new and first smartphone earlier this year.

When the Essential Phone was first announced in late May, Rubin said that the device would be shipped in the United States within 30 days from its launch. However, the entire month of June came and went without a single Essential Phone being delivered.

Recently, Rubin finally provided an explanation for the delay. In a statement (via The Verge), he said the setback in shipments was mainly caused by the wait for carrier certifications in the United States and other regions.

"We've been hard at work getting everything ready and the good news is that we're now going through certification and testing with multiple US and international carriers", Rubin explained in an email.

He added: "You might be getting impatient to get your hands on your new Essential Phone ... but rest assured that you will have a device in your hands in a few weeks."

Now that Rubin has, yet again, set another release date window — which will likely fall in August — reports suggested that this was a rather dangerous move on the part of a starting smartphone company like Essential.

XDA-Developers.com pointed out that major smartphone makers typically launch new flagships and products in two cycles: February to May and August to October. This is actually true if people were to observe the traditional launch dates set by companies like Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Google, LG, HTC, and more. So it is a big risk for Essential to set a retail release schedule anywhere close to these giants.

The Essential Phone will run with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. It will sport a screen size of 5.71 inches with an aspect ratio of 19:10 or a resolution of 2,560 x 1,312 quad high definition. It has 4 GB RAM and a native 128 GB storage space.