Essential Phone Release Date: Essential PH-1 Is Ready to Ship

Essential Promo images showing previews of the four color variants of the Essential Phone, as featured in the phone maker's official website.

After several delays, the Essential Phone is expected to begin shipping next week.

The first-ever product of Andy Rubin's startup company, Essential, is the smartphone that is now officially called Essential PH-1. Customers who have pre-ordered the device received an email notification to confirm that their "phone has been built."

Ben Schoon of 9To5Google shared a screenshot of the said email where Essential promised that after receiving the customer's payment details, the device can be shipped within seven days.

Schoon also received a separate email where the company offered him the option to change his prior order of the Essential PH-1. The email inquired if customers who initially chose the Pure White variant would consider getting the Black Moon unit instead since the former will be shipped at a later time.

This means that it is the Essential PH-1's Black Moon model which is now ready to be shipped. The same message said the Pure White variant "is still a couple of weeks away."

The smartphone was first unveiled in May. Rubin promised at the time that it would be released within 30 days, but they were not able to deliver. Later on, he explained that the delay was caused by a pending certification from "multiple US and international carriers."

In late July, Rubin promised to ship the smartphone "in a couple of weeks."

Essential PH-1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and has a sizable 5.7-inch screen. The device has 4 GB of random access memory and 128 GB storage space. Its bodywork is mainly made of titanium while the rear side is clad with ceramic.

It also has some ample hardware features. It sports a 13-megapixel dual camera set-up on the rear and an 8 MP selfie shooter on the front side. Its screen supports a 2,560 x 1,312 quad high-definition resolution.

Confirmed my @essential phone order but what happened to the 360 cam guys? My order is and a camera short... pic.twitter.com/fYDxbbcrZW — Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) August 16, 2017

The Essential PH-1 costs $699 but the company also offers it with their limited 360° Camera which brings the total purchase amount to $749. However, it looks like the release of the 360° Camera is still facing some hiccups. The company has yet to announce when the accessory is going to be shipped.