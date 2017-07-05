Essential Phone Release Date News: Andy Rubin's Next Smartphone Might Hit the Market Soon

Essential A promo image of the Essential phone showing the camera app on the company's official website.

After appearing at the FCC, the Essential Phone is now rumored to be close to being launched.

Previously, details about Andy Rubin's Essential PH-1 Android smartphone were revealed except for its launch date. With fans now excited to know when it will hit the market, there are speculations that it might happen soon.

The Essential phone has been widely touted since the beginning of this year, particularly because of its association with Android godfather Andy Rubin. Since it was officially announced, however, the company behind the smartphone has been completely quiet about its release.

Aside from its features, another thing that is certain about this upcoming phone is that it will be exclusive to Sprint in the United States. Rubin was previously asked about the details of its availability and he made it clear that they would accept reservations but only if it was very close to the Essential's Phone's release date. The mobile device is also believed to be fully compatible with all major U.S. carriers.

Expected to come with a $699 price tag, the Essential phone will come with top-of-the-line specs and features. The phone is said to have an edge-to-edge display surrounding its front-facing camera and extending to the bottom, leaving a small bezel. However, this bezel is not designed for the button or fingerprint sensor, as those features have been positioned at the back of the phone.

The phone has a ceramic back and is mostly made of titanium. Technology enthusiasts have four color options—black moon, stellar grey, pure white and ocean depths—when it becomes available in the market. It also boasts of a dual 13-megapixel camera with black and white secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel selfie camera that can handle taking 4K video at 30 fps. It will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and has 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It will also come with a 3040mAh non-removable and fast-charging battery as well as a USB-C port for charging and headphone connection.