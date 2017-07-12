Essential Phone Shipping Delays, Updates: Company Misses Smartphone's Launch Date, Stays Quiet Amid Queries

Essential has not yet launched its new phone despite their launch date being set weeks ago. Meanwhile, the company is keeping quiet about the delay despite several queries from customers who are asking about the phone's launch status.

Essential Products Inc. Essential has missed its launch date for their new phone.

Andy Rubin, the co-creator of Android, announced the Essential Phone at the Code Conference last May 30. The event was live streamed at Recode.

Rubin described the new Essential Phone as having an edge-to-edge display, beating Samsung Galaxy S8 with an ultimately bezel-less display that spans up until the front-facing camera, The Verge confirmed.

The phone will initially launch in the United States. Essential made sure that their new phone was equipped with radios to make it work on all the U.S. major carriers. The Essential Phone also comes with typical Android flagship features such as the Qualcomm 835 processor, 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of expandable storage.

The material used on the Essential Phone is reported to be titanium and ceramic that makes it durable even on drop tests, beating Samsung and Apple models that break or blemish after a drop.

After showcasing the Essential Phone to his audience, Rubin said that the phone will launch 30 days after his announcement. However, that date has passed and the new smartphone is not out in the market yet.

There are no official announcements addressing why Essential has not yet released their device or set a new launch date, leaving interested buyers agitated while waiting for the Essential Phone to arrive.

IBTimes confirmed that even after several media queries were sent out to Essential from publications such as The Verge, Android Police, CNET and Business Insider, the company has not given a statement or any kind of response.

The silence of Rubin and his company are alarming interested buyers, especially those who already pre-ordered because they fear that Essential has run into a manufacturing problem.