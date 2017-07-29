Essential Phone's Dual Cameras News: Image Quality Engineer Reveals More About Primary Camera Features

essential.com The upcoming product line of the Essential Phone

After Android co-founder Andy Rubin announced the upcoming release of the Essential Phone sometime in August, more details about the new Android smartphone were revealed.

One of the highly anticipated specs of the Essential Phone is its dual camera feature. This means it will have both the RGB and the monochrome cameras working with each other to capture images better. But the smartphone manufacturer's image quality engineer Yazhu Ling offered more specific details about the device's dual-camera features in a recent blog post on the company's website.

According to Ling, both cameras of the Essential Phone are made to work together. "The first rear-camera is designed for color, and like most cameras, it applies a red, green, or blue color filter at different pixel locations, and then assigns that pixel a value. As a result, the camera must interpolate the neighboring pixels to produce the final image," she stated.

Ling also mentioned that by using both cameras of the Essential Phone at the same time, the color and monochrome images will be fused together to come up with a final image that possesses a deep and rich clarity.

The image quality engineer also explained their decision why they opted to come up with a dual-camera feature in their upcoming smartphone. Ling stated that the company's main goal is to come up with a primary camera that is seamlessly integrated into the phone's overall design. "However, we were not willing to sacrifice image-quality in low light which is a common point of frustration for many people who rely on their phone's camera. In a nifty bit of engineering we were able to accomplish both those goals," she also stated.

Aside from the dual-camera feature, the Essential Phone is also expected to come out with a titanium chassis body with a Gorilla Glass 5 screen display. It is also believed to feature the latest Android operating system upon release next month.