'Euro Truck Simulator 2' DLC Update: New Expansion Takes Players to Italy

(Photo: Facebook/eurotrucksimulator2) Featured is a promotional image for "Euro Truck Simulator 2."

Players will have the chance to explore Italy for the next "Euro Truck Simulator 2" expansion.

After showcasing the breath-taking places in Eastern Europe, Scandinavia and France, developer SCS Software recently confirmed that the game's next expansion will focus on Italy. This new downloadable content (DLC) promises to capture the scenic views in the country while travelling by lorry.

While developing the new expansion, the SCS Software team said they have encountered a few challenges in the design process. After all, Italy is known for its diverse environments that include coastlines, farmlands, high mountains, etc.

Thanks to the dev team's skills and endless research, "Euro Truck Simulator 2" players will soon be able to enjoy the common Italian landscape. They can drive on roads leading across the Apennine Mountains, over bridges or through tunnels while taking on the outstanding views. In addition, players can expect more cities and urban areas during their journey.

As reports point out, players can already go through certain parts of northern Italy in the simulator. However, the upcoming map expansion called "Italia" will grant access to the entire country. SCS Software has not yet announced a release date for the next DLC but the previous France map expansion had a price tag of $19 (£13.50).

"Our map designers have fallen in love with the new region right from the research stages - there are so many diverse environments to combine!" SCS Software said in a press release. "We tried our best to depict the typical features of Italy from behind the wheel ... We hope that players will be excited about our work and appreciate our efforts to show Italy for what it is: Bella Italia!"

The next "Euro Truck Simulator 2" expansion is scheduled to be released later this year. An exact launch date has yet to be announced.