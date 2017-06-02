'Europa Universalis 4: Third Rome' News, Updates: What to Expect From the New Patch

Known for its almost relevant theme in current political times, Paradox Development Studio's "Europa Universalis IV" has a lot of new features courtesy of the immersion pack titled "Third Rome." Fans expect the update to be wholly groundbreaking all the while taking the popular grand strategy game to a new level.

Paradox Development Studio Promotional picture of "Europa Universalis IV: Third Rome."

"Europa Universalis IV: Third Rome" was revealed early last month and developers have already teased fans about what to expect from the mini-expansion. It is set to come out sometime in June and will go on sale for $9.99. With what has been revealed about the expansion so far, "Europa Universalis IV: Third Rome" is about to get more complicated in terms of how it tackles themes such as tactics and strategy.

According to iDigitalTimes, there are a number of things that fans can expect from the latest release from Paradox Development Studio. For one, the game will feature an intensely created and developed map of Russia that includes a lot of its provinces. Furthermore, the provinces, especially Muscovy and Russia proper, have been given different National Ideas than what fans were previously aware of. The pack will also include three new government types: the Veche Republic, the Principality, and the Tsardom. Upon attaining and successfully forming the governments, it will come with powerful bonuses that are Russia-specific.

While this may be a tiny sneak peek of what to expect from Paradox Development Studio's "Europa Universalis IV: Third Rome," a full rundown of the new features is available on the game developer's forum. All in all, it looks like they've outdone themselves with the immersion pack and fans are right to expect great things that will surely engage them as well as hone their strategy and tactical skills.

As is the tradition with Paradox Development Studios, some of the new features will be available for free. But for a full-blown experience, it's advisable to purchase the patch.