Eva Longoria Pregnancy Rumors: Actress' Rep Debunks Speculations

Reuters/Stephane Mahe Eva Longoria is not pregnant according to her rep.

Eva Longoria is rumored to be pregnant with her first child. However, the actress' rep tells otherwise.

US Weekly confirmed that the "Desperate Housewives" alum is not bearing her first child.

Rumors of Longoria's pregnancy began when she went on a vacation with her husband, Jose "Pepe" Baston, in Athens, Greece last Monday, Sept. 4. The "Telenovela" actress was spotted in a loose floral dress, which drew speculations that she was hiding a growing baby bump.

This is the second time Longoria had been suspected of being pregnant this year.

Back in April, Longoria celebrated her husband's 49th birthday in Honolulu, Hawaii, and many fans sparked speculation that the actress was pregnant when they saw her with a somewhat bloated tummy while wearing a tiny bikini.

However, Longoria didn't prolong the rumors and addressed them right away through an Instagram story.

"So I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that's the news of the day. I'm not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes," Longoria shared with her viewers.

Longoria added that the reason she had to take care of the rumors right away was that her family had started calling her and asking her if she was indeed pregnant.

"Yes, I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach. But seriously, I look so fat but you know what, that happens to people. Everybody gets bloated," Longoria continued.

Even though the rumors of her pregnancy are not true, Longoria has yet to confirm if they are indeed looking to extend their family.

During an interview, Longoria said that she and Baston are currently enjoying the family that they have, which included her husband's kids — Natalia, Mariana, and Jose — from his previous marriage.