Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling News: Pair Still Going Strong Amid Divorce Rumors

Even the most private couples in Hollywood are not spared from malicious rumors aimed at destroying their relationships. This is what happened to the loved-up couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling.

Reuters/Mike Cassese From left to right, actors Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling pose at the gala presentation for their film “The Place Beyond the Pines” at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 7, 2012.

The couple opted to have a low-key relationship to enjoy their private lives together. Even their kids are shielded from the public eye. But still, divorce rumors about them continue to proliferate.

Recently, the duo went to Disneyland together. It is not clear if they were there for publicity's sake but the couple appeared to be very happy. They were spotted on a date with their eldest daughter in tow.

Mendes and Gosling enjoyed several rides and were super low-key as they roamed around, after which they were joined by another couple — Eva's sister and her boyfriend. They got their privacy in Disneyland because nobody bothered them.

This is one of the few times the couple has been seen in public together. They usually go out separately to avoid the paparazzi. This recent outing has seemingly banished the divorce rumors that have been haunting Mendes and Gosling since the time they started living together. The couple's relationship turned six this year.

Mendes continues to work on her fashion business while her husband does films. His latest project is "Blade Runner 2049" after his mega hit "La La Land" opposite Andrew Garfield's ex-flame Emma Stone. The Latina actress is also focused on getting back to her former shape after the birth of her second daughter in 2016.

Mendes and Gosling met on the set of "The Place Beyond the Pines" in August 2011. The following month, they went to Disneyland looking very much like a couple in love. In September 2014, their first daughter Esmeralda was born.

While wedding news has been aplenty, the couple has not confirmed if they really tied the knot.