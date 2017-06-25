Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling News: Actress Spotted with Daughters in Rare Public Outing

Eva Mendes was recently spotted with her daughters whom she shares with Ryan Gosling.

Instagram/Eva MendesEva Mendes was spotted with her two daughters while out shopping in California.

Hollywood Life was able to get a snapshot of Mendes and her two daughters, 2-year old Esmeralda Amada and 14-month old Amada Lee. The trio were accompanied by Mendes's mother, Eva Perez Suarez, while shopping in Glendale, California.

This will only be the second photo ever to be taken of Mendes and Gosling's youngest daughter since her birth.

Her first photo was taken in May, when Gosling and Mendes went to a public park to play with their daughters, TMZ reported.

The reason why there aren't a lot of photos of Gosling and Mendes's family is because the Hollywood couple likes to keep their personal lives private. No one in the public eye even knew about Mendes's pregnancy with Amada until two weeks before she gave birth.

E! News reported that there are only two red carpet photos ever of Mendes and Gosling. The couple was seen on the red carpet when they were promoting the 2012 drama film "The Place Beyond the Pines," which is also where the couple met.

But ever since the two got together, they refrained from posting cute couple photos or talking about their relationship in interviews.

Even though the couple likes to keep a low profile, Gosling and Mendes still live in the Hollywood area. When Mendes was put on the cover of Shape's March issue, the actress shared that she'd rather stay with at home with her daughters than be all-glamorous on the red carpet.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home. Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls," Mendes revealed.