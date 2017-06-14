Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Wedding News: ABC Will Film Vows Amid 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

"Bachelor in Paradise" may have been shut down, but Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are staying strong even as the other couples have fallen apart. ABC plans to film and air their wedding as a franchise episode, even if the reality series is on hiatus.

Facebook/BachelorInParadiseA promo image of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" as the cover photo on the reality series' official Facebook page.

Bass and Wadell's marriage vows were supposed to be a part of a new season of "Bachelor in Paradise," which has been greenlit for Aug. 8 prior to the allegations that have plagued the show.

Sources report that even if the rest of the production crew has been sent packing by Warner Bros. pending investigation into alleged misconduct, a team has stayed behind in Mexico. They have remained to prepare to shoot Bass and Wadell's wedding, insiders confided, as reported by E! Online.

Bass and Waddell got engaged in front of viewers around the world in the episode finale of the latest season of "Bachelor in Paradise," and they remained steadfast even as two other couples in the reality series have already broken up.

Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton went their separate ways, and so have Grant Kemp and Lace Morris, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite the problems that have sent "Bachelor in Paradise" into shutdown mode, fans can still look forward to the top story of the previous season as Bass and Waddell exchange vows. The wedding will reportedly be attended by various "Bachelor" series stars, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wells Adams, Luke Pell, Shawn Booth, Jade Tolbert, and Juelia Kinney.

"Bachelor in Paradise" is on an indefinite hiatus pending the investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations from cast member Corinne Olympios.

According to Olympios, she was drunk and not in her usual state of mind when DeMario Jackson hooked up with her without her consent on the first day of shooting.