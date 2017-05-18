Evangelical Pastor Claims People Who Have Never Heard of the Gospel Won't Go to Hell

Christians who grew up worshiping and were taught the gospel by their parents are fortunate to have known the story of salvation at an early age. But what about people living in far-flung places who have never known about God? Are they destined to suffer from eternal misery for not following God?

A 12-year-old reader asked Pastor John Piper of Desiring God about the fate of "people who live far away from the gospel." In response, Piper wrote on his website that these people will not automatically be saved and go to heaven, but they won't go to hell either.

"God always punishes people because of what they know and fail to believe. In other words, no one will be condemned for not believing in Jesus who has never heard of Jesus," he said.

If people want to understand more, Piper urged them to open their Bible and read the passage Romans 1:18–23. It states there that the truth about God is already made clear in this world, and people should already notice His "invisible attributes" in the creation of this world.

Thankfully, "everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved," Piper said.

But these questions arise: How can people call on God if they do not believe in Him yet? And how are they to believe in a God they have never heard of?

The ones who can provide answers to these questions, according to Piper, are the missionaries who dedicate their lives in spreading the gospel even if they have to risk death.

"So, let's pray for missionaries, and ask God if maybe we should be one. The world really needs more people to tell all the lost people in the world about Jesus and the amazing good news that He died for sinners so that whoever believes will be saved," said Piper.

Pastor Mark Driscoll of The Trinity Church also tackled the fate of those who have never heard about Jesus. He wrote on his blog that there is no simple, single, widely agreed upon answer to this question within Christianity.

"The amazing thing to keep in mind is that within the framework of the story of the gospel, it is not so much as shocking that God sends people to hell who haven't heard, but that He would allow any sinners to escape it by sending His Son to die in their place, resurrect, and return to the Kingdom to prepare an eternal home for enemies who Jesus has made friends," he said.