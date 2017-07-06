Everton Transfer Rumors 2017: Wayne Rooney Set to Make a Return to Goodison Park

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic) Manchester United's Wayne Rooney in action against Ajax, May 24, 2017.

Wayne Rooney has had a well-documented love/hate relationship with English football fans over the years. But before all the pressure of leading England to World Cup glory was heaped upon his shoulders, before he had to endure all the criticism for his poor form with Manchester United, Rooney was just a young lad from Merseyside who played for Everton. And after 13 seasons with United, he may be heading back home to where it all started.

According to The Sun, Everton are closing in on a deal to bring Rooney back to Goodison Park, and the former England captain's name has reportedly been withdrawn from the squad that's heading to the United States for the pre-season tour.

"Sources close to both clubs say the move is on and the word from Old Trafford last night was that the deal was all but done," Neil Custis wrote in his report for The Sun.

"United's 253-goal all-time leading scorer will go back to Goodison 13 years after he quit for Old Trafford in a £26.5m move. Roo said yes to the deal after a summer break when he discussed his future with wife Coleen and other family members," he added.

Interestingly, Custis said Rooney isn't taking a pay cut and the Toffees are going to continue paying his current £250,000-a-week wages even though he's now a shell of his former self.

But the Mirror claims that Everton may push for a loan deal instead since they are reluctant to pay him that much. According to the report, the Toffees are willing to play half of his salary and United will have to shoulder the other half for the deal to go through. United obviously wants to offload him permanently, but they may have to consider this option if they want to move Rooney.

Aside from Rooney, The Sun has also reported that Everton are looking to sign Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.