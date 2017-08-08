Everything to Know About the Google Anti-Diversity Memo

Reuters/Brian Snyder Google's diversity initiatives memo goes viral internally.

With the increasing availability of information through various mediums, today's generation is significantly more informed and liberal. Catching on to the fact, many companies pursue to be supportive of diversity and openness. This is why when one employee of Google released a 10-page memo on the tech giant's efforts of supporting diversity, many were offended, baffled, and outraged. The document has circulated within the company and it became internally viral.

According to Motherboard, the details of the memo that circulated within the company expressed that the representation gap between men and women in software engineering exists and persists because of biological differences. Furthermore, the employee, who remains unnamed, urged Google to stop hiring underrepresented racial and gender minorities. Employees within Google were alarmed at the contents, partly because of the author's points and also because of how some of the employees agreed with the arguments.

Considering the highly publicized incident, Google immediately proceeded by hiring a new vice president of diversity, integrity, and governance, Danielle Brown. According to Gizmodo, Brown released the following statement for all of Google to see:

"Many of you have read an internal document shared by someone in our engineering organization, expressing views on the natural abilities and characteristics of different genders, as well as whether one can speak freely of these things at Google. And like many of you, I found that it advanced incorrect assumptions about gender... Google has taken a strong stand on this issue, by releasing its demographic data and creating a company wide OKR on diversity and inclusion. Strong stands elicit strong reactions. Changing a culture is hard, and it's often uncomfortable. But I firmly believe Google is doing the right thing, and that's why I took this job."

As for the employee who released the controversial memo, ABC news reveals that Google has decided to fire the staffer, saying that they violated the Code of Conduct. Google is expected to move forward with its current ideals, regardless of the aftermath of the incident.