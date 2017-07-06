'Evil Genius 2' Is in Development

After a span of four years since its last statement about the follow-up of the original "Evil Genius" game, Rebellion has finally broken its silence and announced to the public that the developer is currently working on a new version of the game.

Rebellion Games "Evil Genius 2" promotional image.

Rebellion's CEO, Jason Kingsley, expressed in an interview that the "Evil Genius 2" is something that he and his team have wanted to do for some time, and added that there are already people working on the game, PC Gamer reported.

In a statement released by Rebellion, it said that the new game is not a remaster of the original game. The developer then assured the public that "Evil Genius 2" is a fully formed sequel that is not free-to-play, and will be first featured as a PC game. However, there are possibilities that the game will also come in consoles or mobile.

The statement further highlighted that the development of the game has already started way back in spring, with the use of the company's in-house Asura engine. Since the game is still at its early stage of development, further details of "Evil Genius 2" are not yet indicated. However, Rebellion said that the public should keep an eye on news about these details in the coming months.

Twelve years have passed since the original "Evil Genius" made its way to the market. The delay of the release of "Evil Genius 2" was partly due to the other big projects Rebellion has lined-up: "Sniper Elite 3" and "Sniper Elit 4," "Zombie Army Trilogy," and "Battlezone." Moreover, the crowd funding idea for the new game has been dropped in favor of the traditional payment and development route, Game Spot reported.

The public can still get a hand on the original "Evil Genius" game that is playable on most modern systems for $9.99 only on GoG.com.